Civic bodies in Maharashtra ordered to display building approvals on their portal

Fraud perpetrated by a group of developers in the Kalyan-Dombivali belt has led to the Urban Development Department (UDD) asking all the local bodies in Maharashtra to display statutory permission certificates on their respective websites.

However, the state government has missed out on gram panchayats which are also authorised to issue building construction approvals.

On Thursday, the UDD issued a government resolution (GR) making it mandatory for the agencies involved in the issuance of building plan approvals to display the list of projects that have the requisite approvals and those that are unauthorised. The permissions that have to be displayed on the website include 'commence' and 'occupation certificates'.

“Planning authorities in urban areas are directed to provide a website with a list of buildings constructed, amendments to the plans, approvals given, survey number, and the name of the project. They should also publish the list of unauthorised constructions to make the citizens aware,” reads the government document.

Who all have to obey the new rule

The latest directive is applicable to municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, special planning authorities such as Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the town planning department. However, the GR is silent on the role of gram panchayats who are also authorised to issue commencement and occupation certificates. Moreover, none of the gram panchayats even have a domain name, forget a website.

Developers using fraudulent ways to promote projects

A decade ago, when Panvel was rapidly developing as a civic council and had a population of below 1 lakh, the localities and villages beyond the civic jurisdiction too witnessed the mushrooming of multiple real estate projects. Developers had bought land parcels from the villagers and construction approvals from the gram panchayats but marketed their projects as part of 'Panvel City'. The practice is rampant along the fringes of several cities and towns in Maharashtra, with gullible home buyers getting scammed.

The government decision came against the backdrop of the recent fraud perpetrated by a section of developers wherein they procured Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority's (MahaRERA) certificate by submitting allegedly fake documents. The scam came to light after architect Sandeep Patil filed a public interest litigation in 2021 in the Bombay High Court. It was only thereafter, that the local civic body and other government agencies got their act together. Until then, the scam was flourishing and home buyers were getting duped.