City’s hotspot turns into a ray of hope

Mumbai: As the tally of coronavirus cases neared the 6,000 mark in Mumbai on Tuesday after 393 more people tested positive, the death toll rose to over 200 with the virus killing 25 more patients, revealed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's report.

However, G (South), the worst affected ward with over 600 cases, is now showing a ray of hope to the rest of the city, as 151 patients have recovered and made their way back home.

The G-South ward comprises areas such as Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Elphinstone. Most cases in GSouth Ward were detected in the clusters of Worli Koliwada, Janta Colony, Jijamata Nagar and BDD Chawl, amongst others.