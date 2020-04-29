City’s hotspot turns into a ray of hope

Mumbai: As the tally of coronavirus cases neared the 6,000 mark in Mumbai on Tuesday after 393 more people tested positive, the death toll rose to over 200 with the virus killing 25 more patients, revealed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's report.
However, G (South), the worst affected ward with over 600 cases, is now showing a ray of hope to the rest of the city, as 151 patients have recovered and made their way back home.
G (South) ward, which recently emerged as a coronavirus hotspot with the highest number of positive cases and a few deaths, is on its way to recovery after 151 infected people tested negative till date.
The G-South ward comprises areas such as Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Elphinstone. Most cases in GSouth Ward were detected in the clusters of Worli Koliwada, Janta Colony, Jijamata Nagar and BDD Chawl, amongst others.
However, of the 151 who have recovered and were discharged, majority of them (46) are residents of Jijamata Nagar, followed by 30 from Janata Nagar, 24 people from Worli Koliwada and 13 from Elphinstone. The remaining are scattered in areas like BDD Chawl, Prabhadevi, Century, Saat Rasta, Anand Nagar, Worli Police camp and Shivaji Nagar.
"All these people had tested positive. They cooperated with us, followed instructions, and have now fully recovered and are discharged. The number will keep growing until all those who tested positive recover and go back to their homes.
In the future, this will then be looked upon as a bad phase that came and went away. Our fight is on; with people recovering, we have in no way weakened our strategies or precautionary measures against the deadly virus.
We are doing all that we can to contain the spread across the city," said a senior BMC official. BMC has marked over 1000 containment zones to prevent CoVID-19 transmission as on April 28, as the city has reported 5,982 cases and 244 deaths on Tuesday