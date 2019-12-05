City traffic around Chaitya Bhoomi to be restricted on December 6

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) has imposed traffic restrictions in and around Chaitya Bhoomi on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's 63rd death anniversary on Friday, to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The event will take place at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar (E), where a large number of followers of Dr Ambedkar would gather. In the light of the events, the restrictions came in force from Thursday afternoon and will continue till Sarturday midnight.

The anticipatory measures announced by the Mumbai police include a comprehensive list of total as well as one-way road closures around the Chaitya Bhoomi. Among the roads that will be affected are S Veer Savarkar Road, Ranade Road, N C Kelkar Road, Keluskar Road (North and South), Gokhale Road (North and South), Tilak Bridge, SK Bole Road and Bhavani Shankar Road. Parking restrictions too will be imposed in these areas. The anticipatory measures announced by the traffic police also includes a comprehensive list of no-entry and one-way road closures around the Chaitya Bhoomi.

All heavy vehicles, goods vehicles including tempos, except BEST buses, will be diverted from Mahim junction via Mori Road towards Senapati Bapat Marg to ensure free flow of traffic. An official said, the vehicular traffic except BEST buses and emergency/ utility services will be closed from Dadar TT.

Meanwhile, there will be no parking allowed on Veer Savarkar Road, NC Kelkar Road, Gokhale Road - South and North, SK Bole Road, Ranade Road, Keluskar Road- South and North, Tilak bridge and Bhavani Shankar Road.

Parking will be made available at

Senpati Bapat Marg, Mahim and Dadar

Kamgaar Stadium, Senapati Bapat Marg

Indiabulls Finance Centre, Elphinstone

Periphery of Five Gardens, Matunga

Adarsh Nagar Sports ground, Worli

Reti Bandar, Mahim

Lakhamshi Nappu Road, Matunga

Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road

Lodha, Apollo Mill Compound

Kohinoor Square, Kohinoor Mill Compound

Indiabulls Centre, Jupiter Mill Compound, Elphinstone