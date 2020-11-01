City to get 244 new ‘free’ Covid testing centres

Have Covid like symptoms? Now citizens can get themselves tested in their vicinity and that too free. Starting Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will offer free testing for Covid-19 at 244 locations across the city.

The citizens can call up the local ward war room or 1916 or check online to know the nearest testing centre.

With the addition of 224 new testing centres, the total number of testing centres in the city has risen to over 300. Around 54 private laboratories too are providing these tests including home service (testing at home).

Initially, this facility will be available on a walk-in basis from 10 am to 12 noon at various civic dispensaries and hospitals in all the 24 administrative civic wards in BMC

The increased testing is to ensure timely detection and treatment as the ongoing festive season is seen as a super spreader time period. There was a spike in cases after the Ganesh festival and with further easing of lockdown, including allowing more people to travel by suburban trains, the fear of a surge and a second peak is very real.

"We are now implementing the Korean/Chinese model of testing kiosks everywhere which is a very valid and a full-proof approach in reaching out to a maximum number of citizens and provide early treatment to those found positive,” said a senior BMC official.

He added, "This move will also help break the fear and stigma associated with the disease and encourage citizens to get tested."

The BMC in its press statement on Sunday stated at some places it will provide for RTPCR tests and antigen tests at other locations.