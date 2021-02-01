City reports less than 400 cases on Monday

The city reported less than 500 cases on Monday, with 328 new infections and nine covid-19 fatalities, pushing its tally to 3,09,297, with 11,360 deaths till now. The doubling rate of cases in the city has increased to 560 days, while the weekly growth rate has also dropped to 0.12 percent.

Maharashtra reported less than 2,000 cases in the last 24 hours, with 1,948 new cases and 27 covid-19 deaths so far, increasing the total number to 20,28,347, with 51,109 till now. Meanwhile 3,289 patients were recovered on Monday, pushing the tally to 19,32,294 so far.

“Of the 27 deaths reported today, 15 occurred in the last 48 hours and 6 in the last week. Rest 6 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of the 6 deaths, 2 occurred in Amravati, 2 in Nashik, 1 in Pune and 1 in Wardha,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer. The recovery rate of the state and city are 95 and 94 per cent respectively.

Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a member of the state government task force on Covid-19, said that while the pandemic is clearly on the decline in Mumbai. “In Mumbai, too, the daily number of cases should have dropped more than the 400-500 at present. However, Mumbai is a crowded city and a number of people who stayed home for the first nine months of the pandemic are venturing out and getting infected,” he said.

“I agree the situation [Covid-19 cases] is not improving, but the position we are in is better than before. It is going to take some more time before we have full control of the situation. The vaccination drive, as it reaches the common people, will start showing positive effects,” he added.