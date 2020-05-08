City had 1 COVID death an hour on an average, in last 7 days 11,967 cases and 462 deaths in Mumbai so far

Mumbai: Every hour of the day, for the last seven days, there has been one Covid fatality in the city on an average. Mumbai has recorded 172 deaths in this period, with 25 new ones reported in the last 24 hours.

For the second time in a week, Mumbai recorded 748 new cases, with the total count soaring to 11,967, with 462 deaths so far. It is the third highest single-day jump in the city. On May 6, the city had recorded the highest number of cases - 769 - and 751 on May 1.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra crossed the 19,000-mark on Friday, with 1,089 new cases and 37 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 19,063, including 731 dead until now.

Twenty-five of the 37 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 10 in Pune and one each in Jalgaon and Amravati. “Twenty-seven of the 37 deceased (73%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease,” said health officials.

Civic officials said, “Of the 748 new cases, 208 had tested positive between May 4 and May 6 in private laboratories, numbers for which were updated on Friday.”

As per the Central government’s directive, since the state has started referring to figures from the ICMR portal, the discrepancies have been adjusted. “There has been an increase in the cumulative figures. Because the laboratory report scrutiny and accordingly, the availability of figures is an ongoing process, state cumulative numbers are subject to change,”said Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, family welfare chief and director of the National Health Mission in Maharashtra.

Of the 2,12,532 laboratory samples, 1,92,197 were negative and 19,063 have tested positive. Currently, 2,39,531 people are in home quarantine and 13,494 people are in institutional quarantine. So far, 3,470 have recovered and been discharged.

