City college survey reveals 59% believes Aarey is a forest

Mumbai: Students of St Xavier’s college surveyed over 1,000 respondents in the city over the controversial proposal to hack more than 2,000 trees to make space for the Metro-3 carshed in Aarey. Avkash Jadhav head and associate professor of department of History, St Xavier’s College led the project.

The survey report reveals 59 per cent of people believe Aarey is a forest. On the contrary, there is an ongoing debate wherein the MMRCL, including the Maharashtra Chief Minister, has claimed that Aarey is not a forest.

The survey stated 81 per cent of the respondents did not support the cutting of the green lungs of Mumbai for the metro carshed. Also, 80 per cent people feel it is necessary to preserve natural resources from needless destruction.

The survey was held in areas of Marine Drive, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Central, Byculla, Walkeshwar, Ghatkopar, Malabar Hill, Worli Sea Face, Peddar Road and Cumballa Hill.

The survey was also carried out in colleges like St Xavier’s, Sophia, Wilson and Jaihind. In the survey, about 18 different questions were asked related to Aarey.