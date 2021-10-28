City BJP unit meets Governor, demands action against Malik

The Bharatiya Janata Party has come out in open to support the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede amid a series of allegations levelled by Nawab Malik. The city BJP unit on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the state Governor BS Koshyari seeking his intervention into the 'baseless allegations' by Malik against the central agency and its officials.

The city unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who led the delegation, condemned the persistent attack on NCB and said that if Nawab Malik wants to issue threats, he should first resign from his post.



The memorandum stated, "The Narcotics Control Bureau is a central agency and the state government and its officials are expected to boost the morale of the agency's officials. But far from boosting morale, Malik has consistently made baseless allegations against Sameer Wankhede.’’

The BJP said that "Malik is also openly threatening Wankhede. This is having an adverse effect on the mentality of the central agency officials. Therefore, criminals are getting a kind of support. Obstruction of the work of the NCB is a matter of great concern.’’

‘’How can a minister sitting in the government commit such an unconstitutional act after taking the oath of the constitution? He should work within the limits of the constitution,’’ it said.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:48 AM IST