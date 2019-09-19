Citizens win round 1 in battle to save Mira Road open space

Bhayandar: In a little relief to residents, the district collector revoked his nod to Mira Bhayan­d­ar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to develop a garden on the land earmarked for a recreational ground (RG) in Shanti Park, Mira Road on the virtue of local area development funds of legislator Narendra Mehta.

The orders followed in response to complaints and repeated follow-ups by local residents who have been fighting for their open spaces under the aegis of the Gokul Shanti Welfare Association.

A sprawling residential locality, Shanti Park houses more around 128 buildings. However, a large chunk of the open space measur­ing 65,000 sqft tagged as RG for the housing societies has been illegally occupied by a religious establishment. “

Our fight will continue till we get rid of the illegalities, which have come up on our justified RG space,” said Santosh Banawlikar, who has also sought disqualification of the corporators representing BJP for their alleged role in sheltering the illegal construc­tions.

In a gross violation of rules, the trustees of the religious establishment have been care taking the open space and the illegal structure, officially tagged as illegal by the local ward office. However, the demolition orders continue to remain on paper, exposing the double standards of the civic administration.

—Suresh Golani