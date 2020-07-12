Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Cipla and Hetero to supply 21,500 Remdesivir vials within a week

In a big relief to the Covid-19 patients, the availability of Remdesivir will be increased in a week as Cipla and Hetero have agreed to supply 21,500 vials for Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra. Besides, Cipla and distributors will also try to import more Tocilizumab vials which currently come from Germany and Switzerland and are short in supply. This was assured by these companies and distributors at the meeting convened by Food and Drug Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane.

FPJ reported that Dr Shingane had decided to meet these companies and distributors so that the supply of Remdesivir can be ramped up.

Dr Shingane told Free Press Journal, "Both Cipla and Hetero have assured to soon increase the supply of Remdesivir so that 21,500 vials will be available in the coming week. Cipla has informed that it will start production at its new plant in Gujarat within a week while Remdesivir will also be produced from a plant in Goa in the coming days. Further, the global pharmaceutical company Mylan, which has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), is slated to start production of Remdesivir from Aurangabad plant from July 20.’’

He informed that Cipla as well as distributors have agreed to import more Tocilizumab vials to meet the rising demand for the same to treat Covid-19 patients.