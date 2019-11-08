Cine employees federation prez scared of being mob-lynched

Mumbai: BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), has written to the Amboli police, complaining about a defamatory video posted on social media. Tiwari said that the video was shot six months ago and it was taken out of context. Amboli police also questioned the youth who has posted the video on Facebook and Twitter.

Police said that they received a complaint letter earlier this week and are investigating the matter. In the letter, Tiwari said that he was receiving threats and abusive messages from unidentified persons ever since the video defaming him surfaced on the social media. Moreover, Tiwari was also threatened of mob lynching after the video of him speaking ill about NCP chief Sharad Pawar was reposted by unidentified persons.

Tiwari said, he was quoted out of context in the video that went viral six months ago and the matter was subjudice. Over five men were arrested then and booked for assault and criminal intimidation. However, after the video was made viral again, he began receiving messages and calls, criticising him for the comments on NCP chief.

Amboli police said, they had called in a youth, Dharmesh Thakkar for questioning, who had posted the video on Facebook and Twitter. Police are investigating the matter further and no arrests were made.