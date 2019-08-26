CIDCO to build 1.09 lakh affordable apartments on 568 acres in Navi Mumbai's Sanpada: Report

While the prices of real-estate have sky-rocketed, Mumbai's planning agency CIDCO will build 1.09 lakh affordable apartments on 568 acres in Navi Mumbai.

According to the DNA, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) presented a proposal, prepared under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna, last week, during a meeting with the state chief secretary and got a go-ahead. Lokesh Chandra, managing director of CIDCO told the leading daily, "This is a huge land parcel in Sanpada. It will be like a big township with all modern facilities. Already 1.1 lakh homes are being built by CIDCO under PMAY and the addition of these homes will take the figure to close to 2.2 lakh homes."

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is an initiative by Government of India in which affordable housing will be provided to the urban poor with a target of building 20 million affordable houses by 31 March 2022. It has two components: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U) for the urban poor and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G and also PMAY-R) for the rural poor. This scheme is converged with other schemes to ensure houses have a toilet, Saubhagya Yojana electricity connection, Ujjwala Yojana LPG gas connection, access to drinking water and Jan Dhan banking facilities, etc.

A senior CIDCO official told the leading daily, for the Sanpada project, authorities have identified the land. "We are soon going to verify the status of the plot. The drawing for the construction of the homes is ready." The homes will be built for the economically weaker section and lower-income group.