CIDCO rules weekly water shut down in Kharghar, Ulwe & Dronagiri from September 19

Maharashtra: There will be weekly water shut down in three nodes under the CIDCO jurisdiction from September 19 for a certain period, the corporation informed. The purpose of the water shut down is to improve the water supply in these nodes. The water shut down will be done for 24 hours once a week.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will undertake improvement in water supply distribution in three nodes namely Kharghar, Ulwe, and Dronagiri for a certain period.

To facilitate the improvement work, the water supply will be disconnected once a week. However, different nodes will have a different day for water shut down.

According to CIDCO, the maintenance works will be undertaken from September 19. As per the schedule shared by CIDCO, there will be no supply of water in Dronagiri and MJP (JNPT) areas on Sunday from 8 am to Monday at 7 am.

Similarly, the water shut down in the Kharghar node will be from Monday from 8 am until Tuesday at 7 am while in the Ulwe node, it will be on the following Tuesday from 8 am until Wednesday at 7 am.

Meanwhile, CIDCO has appealed to the citizens in these nodes to take note of this and store adequate water on the previous day and cooperate with the planning agency.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:49 PM IST