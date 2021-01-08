CIDCO reserves an additional 120 MLD water from Hetwane dam for South Navi Mumbai

In order to solve the water crisis in South Navi Mumbai—Kharghar and Panvel—the CIDCO Board has decided to reserve an additional 120 MLD water from the Hetwane dam.
Even, the planning agency has approved a proposal for payment of Rs 119.8 crores to the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation of the Department of Water Resources.
The additional water to be received from Hetwane dam will be used for various projects, villages, and towns in South Navi Mumbai.
At present, the water from the Hetwane dam is supplied to Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area and a few nodes and nearby villages of CIDCO’s jurisdiction. Till now, CIDCO has reserved 150 MLD water from the Hetwane dam.
A press release issued by CIDCO stated that at present micro tunneling work is going to withdraw additional water from the Hetwane dam. The tunneling work is almost at the last stage.
In addition, the state government has also handed over the Kondhane dam of Karjat taluka with 50 MLD to CIDCO. However, the planning of this dam project is under process.
The population of Panvel and Uran taluka developed by CIDCO as South Navi Mumbai has reached 20 lakhs. CIDCO’s mass housing scheme and various projects being developed at nodes like Taloja, New Roadpali, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Ulwe, and Dronagiri come under this region. Thus, the daily water demand of those residential areas is already increasing. By considering the increasing population in the city, developments of projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mass Housing Scheme, Navi Mumbai Airport Influenced Notified Area, the water demand of the city till the year 2050 will be around 1275 MLD.
“Necessary steps are being taken for that and reservation of an additional 120 MLD water from Hetwane dam is one among them. This additional quota of 120 MLD water from the Hetwane dam will serve the requirements of various upcoming projects till 2025,” said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO.
Mukherjee added, “CIDCO will be appointing an expert agency for proper planning of water supply for CIDCO colonies coming under PMC jurisdiction, Ulwe, Dronagiri, and various upcoming projects of CIDCO. This agency will conduct a thorough study of the entire water supply system and water resources and accordingly, guide CIDCO for water supply management.”
