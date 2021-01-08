CIDCO reserves an additional 120 MLD water from Hetwane dam for South Navi Mumbai

In order to solve the water crisis in South Navi Mumbai—Kharghar and Panvel—the CIDCO Board has decided to reserve an additional 120 MLD water from the Hetwane dam.

Even, the planning agency has approved a proposal for payment of Rs 119.8 crores to the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation of the Department of Water Resources.

The additional water to be received from Hetwane dam will be used for various projects, villages, and towns in South Navi Mumbai.

At present, the water from the Hetwane dam is supplied to Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area and a few nodes and nearby villages of CIDCO’s jurisdiction. Till now, CIDCO has reserved 150 MLD water from the Hetwane dam.