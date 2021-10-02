CIDCO offers 4 plots to Navi Mumbai PAPs for Mahila Mandal

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with four social facility plots for sale to registered trusts of Navi Mumbai Project Affected People (PAPs) in developing nodes Ulwe and Dronagiri including Nerul. The plots can be used for Mahila Mandal. Earlier, CIDCO had offered several plots for educational institutions and fuel stations in developing nodes. Of the total four plots offered, two plots are in the Nerul node while the other two plots are in Ulwe and Dronagiri.

From time to time, CIDCO provides plots on lease for developmental projects as well as social purposes with an aim of comprehensive development of Navi Mumbai PAPs. Under this scheme, two plots are available in Sector 23 (Darave), Nerul and Sector 6 (Sarsole), Nerul, one plot in Sector 2, Ulwe, and one in Sector 52, Dronagiri. These plots are available for the registered trusts of PAPs for establishing Mahila Mandal. The area of these plots ranges from 199.61 sq m to 72.38 sq m.

“CIDCO has always given priority for the overall development of Navi Mumbai PAPs. Accordingly, CIDCO has made available four plots for the Mahila Mandal of PAPs. The establishment of Mahila Mandal will strengthen the project affected women through various initiatives.” Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO.

The booklet of the said scheme will be available for sale from September 20, 2021, to October 14, 2021, at CIDCO’s Belapur Railway Station Commercial Complex office in Navi Mumbai. Recently, CIDCO had offered plots for educational purposes and fuel stations in developing nodes Ulwe and Dronagiri. Many people from other areas of Navi Mumbai and Mumbai are shifting to these newly developed nodes.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:49 PM IST