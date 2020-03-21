CIDCO hikes water charges in nine nodes

Navi Mumbai: At a time when citizens are fighting the deadly coronavirus, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has increased water charges in areas where water is supplied from Hetwane dam. The new charges will start reflecting from the March bill.

Areas where residents will get an increased water bill from March 2020 are Kharghar, Taloja, Kalamboli, Nawade, Kamothe, Karanjade, New Panvel, Kalundre and Dronagiri.

While the monsoon is around three months away, all section of water users in CIDCO area will see a rise in charges ranging from 25% to 60% in their monthly bill, starting from March.

Earlier, common citizens who used to get 1,000 litres water at Rs 4.5 will have to pay Rs 6 for the first 20,000 litres.

And, between 20,000 litres to 27,000 litres a month, the per 1,000 litre charge has been increased to Rs 8 from Rs 6, a sharp 33% rise. If a family uses water between 27,000 litres and 36,000 per month, the per 1,000 litre charge will Rs 10, from the earlier Rs 7, a rise of 43%.

The commercial rate has also seen a 28 per cent rise in charges. Earlier, the per 1,000 litres water was supplied at Rs 35 that would become Rs 45. Social and religious places have also seen a 28 per cent rise in charges. They will pay Rs 18 per 1,000 litres from earlier Rs 14.

There is a minimum 13 percent rise in water charges for a construction site.

There is a different slab for the construction site, depending upon the size of the plot and construction area.

The untreated water supplied from the Hetwane dam to some villages as per the agreement in Raigad Zila Parishad area has also seen a rise in charges.

The villagers will have to pay Rs 2.50 for 1000 liter instead of Rs 1.50.

Meanwhile, they will have to pay Rs 4 for treated water instead of Rs 2.50 for 1000 liters earlier.