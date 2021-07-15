CIDCO gives letter of acceptance to MahaMetro for operation and maintenance of metro Line 1

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has recently given Letter of Acceptance to Maha Metro for the Operation and Maintenance services of line no. 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro. Soon, an agreement will be signed between CIDCO and Maha Metro in this regard.

Earlier, CIDCO had assigned MahaMetro to complete the remaining work of Navi Mumbai. The decision is a major step towards the operation of line 1 of Navi Mumbai metro.

“Residents of Navi Mumbai have been waiting for the Navi Mumbai Metro project for many years. The state government is committed to implement this project at the earliest and we have tackled all the hurdles hampering the development of the metro project. Maha Metro had developed the Nagpur Metro project within a short time. Maha Metro is also completing the work of Pune Metro speedily. Thus, considering the performance of Maha Metro till now, I assure you that the Navi Mumbai Metro will be completed soon and will be in service for passengers," said Eknath Shinde, Urban Development Minister, Maharashtra.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO said, “After appointing Maha Metro for engineering assistance of metro line 1, CIDCO has given Letter of Acceptance to Maha Metro for the Operation and Maintenance services on this line. Thus, the work on this line will be completed speedily and it will be possible to start the passenger services on this route at earliest. Giving prime importance to all infrastructural projects is my priority. This decision is a prominent step towards it.”