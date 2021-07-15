CIDCO gives letter of acceptance to MahaMetro for operation and maintenance of metro Line 1

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has recently given Letter of Acceptance to Maha Metro for the Operation and Maintenance services of line no. 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro. Soon, an agreement will be signed between CIDCO and Maha Metro in this regard.
Earlier, CIDCO had assigned MahaMetro to complete the remaining work of Navi Mumbai. The decision is a major step towards the operation of line 1 of Navi Mumbai metro.
“Residents of Navi Mumbai have been waiting for the Navi Mumbai Metro project for many years. The state government is committed to implement this project at the earliest and we have tackled all the hurdles hampering the development of the metro project. Maha Metro had developed the Nagpur Metro project within a short time. Maha Metro is also completing the work of Pune Metro speedily. Thus, considering the performance of Maha Metro till now, I assure you that the Navi Mumbai Metro will be completed soon and will be in service for passengers," said Eknath Shinde, Urban Development Minister, Maharashtra.
Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO said, “After appointing Maha Metro for engineering assistance of metro line 1, CIDCO has given Letter of Acceptance to Maha Metro for the Operation and Maintenance services on this line. Thus, the work on this line will be completed speedily and it will be possible to start the passenger services on this route at earliest. Giving prime importance to all infrastructural projects is my priority. This decision is a prominent step towards it.”
CIDCO is developing four elevated corridors under Navi Mumbai Metro to make the public transport system of Navi Mumbai more efficient and interconnect different nodes. Trial run of line 1 measuring 11.1 kms with 11 stations and a depot at Taloja was conducted successfully.
To complete the works of the above line at the earliest and to create an economic source for the project, CIDCO began to explore options and out of all options it came to a decision of appointing Maha Metro as engineering assistance for Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 after considering its experience and proficiency in the field of Metro Rail operations.
CIDCO has to spend approximately Rs. 885 crores for the operation and maintenance services on the said route which is lowest in the state of Maharashtra. The period of Mahametro contract for operations and maintenance services will be 1 year pre-commercial operation date on this route and for the next 10 years from the date of commencement of commercial operations.
After the execution of this line, the citizens of Navi Mumbai will experience the environment friendly modern mode of transport and their life will become convenient.
