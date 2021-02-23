CIDCO expects partial operation of Navi Mumbai Metro by December 2021

Out of 11 stations under the phase one of Navi Mumbai Metro, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is expecting to start commercial services in five stations from Taloja end. The commercial services between Central Park in Kharghar to Pendhar in Taloja is likely to start by December year 2021.
The services in the remaining stretch will tentatively start by December 2022.
Recently, the CIDCO appointed Maha Metro to complete the remaining works of the Metro. which was delayed due to multiple reasons. Even the earlier contractor was reportedly blacklisted for the delay in completing the project.
The team of experts from Maha Metro took over the remaining projects and also made a joint visit with the CIDCO officials.
CIDCO has already allocated office space at Taloja Depot for the team of Maha Metro.
On February 23, CIDCO’s VC and MD Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee along with MD of Maha Metro Brijesh Dixit, joint MD of CIDCO Ashwin Mudgal, and Maha Metro engineers visited Metro sites and examined the current status.
CIDCO continues as project proponent and Maha Metro will execute the project.
Maha Metro has deployed a team of 20 expert engineers for ground-level execution.
“After seeking safety certification from Commissioner, Metro Rail Safety (CRMS), the commercial operation between stations 7-11 (Central Park to Pendhar) is scheduled tentatively by the end of December 2021 and between stations 1-6 (Belapur to Kharghar sector 14) is scheduled tentatively by the end of December 2022,” stated a press note issued by the public relations department of CIDCO.
CIDCO is developing four elevated corridors under Navi Mumbai Metro to make the public transport system of Navi Mumbai more efficient and interconnect different nodes. Trial run of line 1 admeasuring 11.1 kms with 11 stations and a depot at Taloja was conducted successfully.