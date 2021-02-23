CIDCO expects partial operation of Navi Mumbai Metro by December 2021

Out of 11 stations under the phase one of Navi Mumbai Metro, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is expecting to start commercial services in five stations from Taloja end. The commercial services between Central Park in Kharghar to Pendhar in Taloja is likely to start by December year 2021.

The services in the remaining stretch will tentatively start by December 2022.

Recently, the CIDCO appointed Maha Metro to complete the remaining works of the Metro. which was delayed due to multiple reasons. Even the earlier contractor was reportedly blacklisted for the delay in completing the project.

The team of experts from Maha Metro took over the remaining projects and also made a joint visit with the CIDCO officials.