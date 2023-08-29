 CIDCO Divisional Officer Arrested By Navi Mumbai ACB For Allegedly Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe
A case was registered against accused at the Belapur police station.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
CIDCO Divisional Officer Arrested By Navi Mumbai ACB For Allegedly Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a 53-year-old divisional officer from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Tuesday afternoon. He was apprehended for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from an estate agent in exchange for signing a first party deed for a flat.

ACB officials set trap

The arrested individual was identified as Jagdish Laxmanrao Rathod, who holds the position of General Manager (Administration) and Divisional Officer (Additional Charge) at the Airoli Division of CIDCO in Navi Mumbai.

As per an ACB official, Rathod had demanded Rs. 10,000 from an estate agent in order to sign a first party deed for a flat located in Airoli. The complainant approached the ACB on August 29.

After verifying the complaint, ACB officials set up a trap and apprehended Rathod while he was accepting Rs. 10,000 on the sixth floor of the CIDCO Bhawan in Belapur. The arrest occurred around 2:52 pm on Tuesday.

A case against Rathod has been registered at the Belapur police station.

