CIDCO comes up with special scheme to construct dream homes at strategic locations in Navi Mumbai

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with a unique Jack-Plot scheme for every economic section to develop rightful residential or commercial buildings of their choices over the plots equipped with the best infrastructural facilities.

Under this scheme, CIDCO has offered plots for sale at strategic locations in various nodes of Navi Mumbai where the plot holder can develop residential buildings, row houses, bungalows, shops, or offices of their need and choice.

These Jack-Plots are available at the strategic locations in Airoli, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Vashi, Sanpada, Nerul, Ulwe, Kharghar, Kalamboli, New Panvel nodes of Navi Mumbai. The size of plots ranges from 40 sqm to 5000 sqm and the plot holder can develop residential buildings, row houses, bungalows, shops, or offices as per their preferences on these plots.

The scheme provides a golden opportunity to individuals for the lower income group (LIG) and middle-income group (MIG), builders and developers to invest in open plots in Navi Mumbai and undertake a development over it. The sale of plots is being done through an e-auction process that has been gaining a huge response from the citizens. In the coming days, CIDCO will provide residential and residential cum commercial plots on lease at various nodes of Navi Mumbai.

“CIDCO, a leading organization in town planning and development has been consistent in providing affordable houses to every economic section of the society, primarily the Economically Weaker Section, through its Mass housing schemes under Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana (PMAY),” stated a press note issued by the Public Relations department of CIDCO.

CIDCO believes that the scheme will stimulate the real estate sector that has been experiencing recession caused by the pandemic.