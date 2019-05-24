‘Churchgate’ trends on Twitter after BJP MP takes hilarious dig at Congress’ loss in LS Polls 2019

One thing which never stops trending is trolling on Twitter. Whether is an entertainment gossip, sport event or election result, the Twitter is always ready to troll people on social media. The humiliating defeat of Congress in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was something which Twitterati did not miss to talk about. But one tweet stood far out, as word ‘Churchgate’ was used to signify the extent of defeat for Congress.

BJP leader and Surat MLA Harsh Sanghavi took a dig at Congress saying, while travelling towards North from Churchgate station of Mumbai, one would only find a Congress MP after reaching Punjab. “If you catch a train at Churchgate station and travel towards North… The first Congress MP you will find is in Punjab”, Sanghavi tweeted.

If you catch a train at Churchgate station and travel towards North… The first Congress MP you will find is in Punjab. — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) May 23, 2019



The tweet intended to signify the whitewash which Congress suffered in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Mumbai and Gujarat, where it lost all the 6 and 26 seats respectively. The imagination of the BJP leader impressed Twitterati, who came with various responses on the same. The tweet made some people laugh, while some others also mentioned of some other places, where no one would find a Congress MP while travelling from Mumbai. Have a look at some of such tweets.

If u catch a train in amethi and travel south the first Rahul will be in the southern most part called wayanad — Sripriya (@Sripriy15217114) May 23, 2019

The difference in both is that all the states along the way between churchgate station and Punjab were once ruled by congress. BJP never rules AP or TN. — cashforvote (@cashforvote) May 24, 2019

congress mukt central line and western line. — VC (@VedangChauhan) May 23, 2019

congress mukt central line and western line. — VC (@VedangChauhan) May 23, 2019

That’s some serious observation 😂😂😂 is there any congress MP left in the route of Bullet train from ahmedabad to mumbai🤔🤔 — manish agarwal (@mangoappy) May 23, 2019

Sir great vision. In 2024 you might find the INC MP only once you cross Attari border — Manish Arun Mistry (@mann_maalu) May 24, 2019

If you take a car from Jamnagar / Rajkot and drive all the way through Gujarat/Rajasthan/Haryana to meet our beloved PM at Delhi, you won’t come across one Congress MP. What a dream drive that would be !! — पंडित (@tarakpandit) May 24, 2019

U need to catch train at Mumbai central for North beyond Dahanu — Vishal 🇮🇳 (@vishalkmumbai) May 24, 2019

On the other hand, some also trolled the BJP leader back mentioning that there are no direct trains from Churchgate to Punjab, and one would have to reach CSMT railway station of Mumbai to take a train to Punjab. Check some of the tweets.

Actually train from Churchgate will end at Virar.

If you want to reach Punjab you need to take train from Mumbai Central or CSTM. 😁 https://t.co/lwcAKjfO4t — Rajiv Sharma (@rajivWORLD) May 23, 2019