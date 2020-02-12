Chudawala’s statement recorded, to meet Azad Maidan cops again today

Mumbai: Student activist Urvashi Chudawala, 22, who has been booked for sedition, appeared before the Azad Maidan police on Wednesday to record her statement. The Bombay High Court had ordered Chudawala to appear before the police.

According to the police, for around three hours she was in the police station to get her statement recorded. However, the statement could not be completed on Wednesday and she was asked to come again on Thursday. On Tuesday, the HC granted her interim protection from arrest and ordered her to appear before the Azad Maidan police station on February 12-13 to record her statement.

The police were likely to confiscate her mobile phone on Wednesday, however due to some issue, they could not do so.

A Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) student, Chudawala has been booked under the IPC section of sedition (124 A) for purportedly raising anti-national slogans at a rally of the lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender-queer community at Azad Maidan on February 1.

The case was registered against her and 50 others after a video of Chudawala went viral, shouting slogans of "Sharjeel Tere Sapno Ko Hum Manzil Tak Pahuchaenge" (Sharjeel, we will help you realise your dreams).

Sharjeel Imam, a PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, was arrested on January 28 from Bihar after he was booked in sedition cases lodged in several states for alleged "inflammatory" speeches made during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).