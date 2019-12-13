Chinese national held with 10 gold bars worth Rs 3.6cr at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team recovered 10 gold bars weighing about 10 kg worth around Rs 3.6 crore from a Chinese national at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday. The accused arrived from China in a Delhi-bound flight, but came to Mumbai due to inclement weather conditions in the national capital.

According to an airport official, on Friday around 7.40 am, assistant sub-inspector Navdeep Singh of CISF saw a foreign national, Cong Ling, moving suspiciously near the security hold area of the CSMIA. On checking, during pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at the terminal-2 of CSMIA, Singh put Ling's bags through the scanner and noticed an opaque image inside the hand baggage. For further checking, the bag was physically checked and the CISF team found 10 gold bars weighing around 10 kilograms worth Rs 3.60 crore, inside the bag. When asked for an explanation during the enquiry, Ling was unable to produce the valid documents, proving its legitimacy.

The official said, Ling, who holds a passport number EH7006356, arrived from Beijing by Delhi-bound China Air flight No.CA-947. As the weather condition was uncertain in Delhi, the flight was diverted to Mumbai's CSMIA and was scheduled to leave for Delhi later.

Ling was taken into custody of custom officials for further questioning and will be detained to ascertain the origin and motive for gold smuggling.