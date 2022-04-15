Child marriages hazardous to social fabric of India, need to be stopped: Bombay HC

‘Child marriages are hazardous to the social fabric of this country and will have to be stopped,' the Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench today said in an order while denying pre-arrest bail to a man booked for marrying a minor under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The single-judge bench of Justice Vibha Kankanwadi said in the order on Tuesday, that the man cannot take the defence that he was married to the girl and whatever sexual intercourse between them, was voluntary or with consent. The court further said that when the offence alleged against the applicant involves a social problem, it is not inclined to use discretionary reliefs in his favour.

A case was lodged by the girl at Shrigonda police station after she had delivered a baby and was found by the hospital to be 17-year-old.

The girl had lodged a complaint against the husband, his father, mother and her paternal uncle. They were booked by Shrigonda police station in Ahmednagar district of the state also under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Seeking anticipatory bail, the 29-year-old man had claimed that the relationship between him and the informant is that of husband and wife. He said the impression was given by the mother of the girl and her family members that she was 18 at the time of their marriage in Dec 2020. The girl delivered a baby boy in Dec the following year.

The court noted that the girl must have been 16 at the time of marriage and though he claims that his relations with the girl are good, the question would be what prompted her to lodge the FIR.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:36 PM IST