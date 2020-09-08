Child dies, three injured after house collapses in Panvel

An 11-year-old girl died and three others were injured after a house collapsed on Tuesday morning in Pendhar in Panvel. The injured have been admitted in Sai Hospital in Panvel and their conditions are said to be stable.

Police said the house, a pucca chawl, collapsed at around 8 am on Tuesday when only children were inside the home. The deceased minor was identified as Hina Munnar Harijan.

Kashinath Chavan, senior police inspector from Taloja police station, said that the elder brother of the deceased Santosh Harijan is currently in the hospital. “When the house collapsed, Hina was sleeping while their siblings were inside,” said Chavan, adding that their parents were not at home.

Hansika Harijan and Anpan Harijan received minor injury and after first aid, they were discharged from the hospital. However, their elder brother Santosh is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

After the incident, the fire brigade team reached at the spot and removed debris. “Since the incident happened in the morning, the rescue operation was carried out without wasting time,” said a senior official from Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

According to PMC official, the family was residing on rent and the owner of the chaw is Uday Ghana Patil. “We are checking whether the chawl was legal and how many similar chawls are there which are in a dangerous condition,” said the official. Meanwhile, the Taloja police registered an accidental death report and started the investigation.