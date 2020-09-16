Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launches 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched the 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign in a bid to aggressively combat the war against coronavirus in Maharashtra.

Thackeray at the online fair in which more than 28,000 sarpanches participated, sought their active involvement to curb virus infection and increase in the Covid-19 cases, especially in villages.

He called upon Sarpanches to coordinate with teams who will visit house to house to conduct surveys to find out health details and detect the Covid-19 patients and their contacts.

Thackeray informed that in the first phase, house-to-house health inquiries will be conducted from today till October 10. There will be no check-ups. The second phase will be implemented from October 12 to October 24. Twice in a month, these volunteers will visit each family. The duration of the first round will be 22 days and the second 12 days.

This campaign will be implemented in all Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Nagar Panchayats, Gram Panchayats and every citizen of villages, wadi, pade will be examined. Various competitions like Essay Competition, Message Competition for students, parents,general public will be organized to create health awareness and prizes will also be given to the winners.

Earlier, Thackeray chaired a virtual meeting with the civic body chiefs and corporators from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region seeking their active involvement in the implementation of My Family My Responsibility campaign.