Gangster Chhota Shakeel's threat call to Param Bir Singh's friend a hoax: CID

The alleged threat call by gangster Chhota Shakeel to Sanjay Punamia, a close friend of former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh was allegedly a hoax, according to investigations by the CID.

According to reports from TOI, CID's findings reveal that the audio was doctored to match the gangster's voice.

The report stated that a cyber expert, who is also a suspect in the Antilia bomb scare - Mansukh Hiran murder case helped the accused fabricate false evidence. The agency recorded his statement several times in connection with the case.

During the investigation into the case, police had arrested Agarwal's former business partner Sanjay Punamia and his associate Sunil Jain.



The CID was also entrusted with the investigation of a case registered against Shyamsunder Agrawal under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) at Juhu police station for his alleged links with underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel.



Agrawal had alleged that based on this "false" case, Param Bir Singh and other police officers extorted money from him at the behest of his former business partner Sanjay Punamiya, as per the FIR.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 03:48 PM IST