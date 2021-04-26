Chhota Rajan tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to AIIMS

Former underworld don Chhota Rajan has tested positive for the Coronavirus infection and is presently admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was lodged at the high-security Tihar jail in the national capital.
A special court in Mumbai designated to hear cases against former underworld don Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan was on Monday informed by a prison authority that he could not be produced before court through video-conferencing as usual due to his testing positive for the infection. The assistant jailor of the prison further informed the court telephonically that Rajan has been admitted in AIIMS hospital in Delhi.
Rajan faces as many as 70 cases including those of extortion and murder in Mumbai. Recently he was acquitted in the murder case of a 1993 Bombay serial bomb blasts accused Hanif Kadawala. In 2018, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case of murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. Besides this, the former gangster was convicted last month for a 2013 attempt to murder on developer Ajay Gosaliya.
This was Rajan’s fourth conviction since his extradition from Bali, Indonesia. He was sentenced by the court in the shootout case on builder BR Shetty in February last year and an extortion attempt case in Panvel on builder Nandu Vajrekar in January this year.
