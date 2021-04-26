Chhota Rajan tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to AIIMS

Former underworld don Chhota Rajan has tested positive for the Coronavirus infection and is presently admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was lodged at the high-security Tihar jail in the national capital.

A special court in Mumbai designated to hear cases against former underworld don Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan was on Monday informed by a prison authority that he could not be produced before court through video-conferencing as usual due to his testing positive for the infection. The assistant jailor of the prison further informed the court telephonically that Rajan has been admitted in AIIMS hospital in Delhi.