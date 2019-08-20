Chhota Rajan gets an 8-year sentence for attempted murder

Mumbai: A special MCOCA court here on Tuesday sentenced mafia don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and five others to eight years rigorous imprisonment after convicting them for attempting to murder a city hotelier in 2012.

Special Judge A. T. Wankhede, who earlier in the day found the six guilty on various counts of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and the Indian Penal Code including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, also slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on each convict.

Rajan, who was deported from Indonesia in October 2015, is currently incarcerated in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The other accused are Talvinder Singh, Selvin Daniel, Nityanand Nayak, Dilip Upadhyay and Rohit Thangappan Joseph alias Satish Kalia.

The case dates back to October 2012 when hotelier B.R. Shetty was fired upon in a restaurant in Andheri when he had gone to meet a friend.