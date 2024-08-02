Chhattisgarh Government Transfers 20 IAS Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle |

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the BJP-led Vishnu Deo Sai government in Chhattisgarh has transferred 20 IAS officers. The decision, announced on Thursday, is expected to have notable effects in the coming days.

According to the Chhattisgarh General Administration Department's new appointment orders, the officers who have received new postings and additional charges are as follows:

Ritu Sain (2003 batch), returning from central deputation, has been appointed as Special Officer on Duty cum Investment Commissioner in Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Corporation, Delhi.

Ambalgan P (2004 batch), currently Secretary of the Tourism and Cultural Department, has been given the additional charge of Secretary, Public Grievance and Redressal Department.

Neelam Namdev Ekka (2005 batch) has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Bilaspur Zone.

JP Pathak (2007 batch) is now the Commissioner of Higher Education with the additional responsibility of Mission Director of the National Higher Education Mission.

Mahadev Kavare (2008 batch), formerly additional Collector in Raipur, has been promoted to Commissioner of Raipur Zone.

Sharda Verma (2008 batch) has been appointed Secretary, Commercial Tax (Registration).

Kiran Kaushal (2009 batch) is now the Commissioner of Medical Education.

Chandan Kumar (2011 batch) has been appointed as Special Secretary Finance and Special Secretary of the General Administration Department, with an additional charge as Special Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Anurag Pandey (2009 batch) has been posted as Special Secretary at the State Secretariat.

Sanjeev Kumar Jha has been made Director of the Aviation Department.

Rajat Bansal has been appointed Commissioner of MNREGS and given the additional charge of Director of the Prime Minister Housing Scheme (Rural).

Pushpendra Kumar Meena has been appointed as Secretary of Lok Seva Aayog.

Pushpa Sahu has been appointed Joint Secretary of the Environment and Forest Department.

Ritesh Agarwal is now the Director of Pension, Registration, Firms, and Societies.

Prabhat Malik (2015 batch) has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of CHIPS.

Vinay Kumar Langeh has been made District Collector of Mahasamund.

Jayshree Jain has been appointed Mission Director of SRLM.

Chandan Sanjay Tripathi has been appointed District Collector of Korea.

Sambit Mishra (2018 batch) has been appointed District Collector of Bijapur.

These appointments reflect a strategic realignment aimed at improving administrative efficiency and governance across various sectors in Chhattisgarh.