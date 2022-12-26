Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a Nayak among masses

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | PTI

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has embarked on a journey of 90 constituencies for the Bhent-Mulaqat campaign. He has already covered 50 constituencies. The FPJ travelled with Mr Baghel to have a glimpse of his popularity and love for the people. The journey began from Raipur helipad on Thursday morning with the arrival of the energetic CM. He greeted everyone in the chopper, and at 11.30 am, the helicopter flew for Odan village, Kasdol constituency, Balodabazar-Bhatapara.

An hour later, the chopper landed in Odan. Mr Baghel was greeted with huge cheers by a crowd of about 5,000 people. The security men escorted the CM and his team to the stage where a mass gathering was patiently waiting.

He started his introductory speech in Chhattisgarhi and established an instant connect with people. After highlighting the benefits of his flagship schemes, he received complaints about the discrepancies in implementation of schemes at places, he called the concerned officer and reprimanded them.

Every time, the CM upbraided the officers, the public lauded the CM’s actions with cheers and clapping. Sometimes, it was felt like a scene straight out of Bollywood flick Nayak.

Lahod became CM’s second stop where he first ate his lunch at the house of Aghnu Kosle, a scheduled class farmer. After meeting the people, he talked to community leaders in Kasdol. They were members of Sahu community — traditionally small shop owners, petty landlords, farmers and others. Sahus outnumber all other communities here. Then, Mr Baghel met other communities’ leaders in the Kasdol circuit house at 7-9.30pm. He lent a patient ear to their grievances and assured them of an early solution.

Trip’s takeway

The optics was reassuring to villagers, particularly the youth. The message was if it is possible for Mr Baghel, a farmer’s son, it is possible for everyone to progress.

The assurance was the ma­sses have their man in power. The presence of bureaucrats was to ensure that they get the credit for the successful implementation of scheme.