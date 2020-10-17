Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport begins express COVID-19 testing facilities for departing passengers

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has launched its express COVID-19 RT-PCR test facility for all passengers departing from the airport from October 15, 2020. This facility is also available for non-passengers visiting the airport to drop off or collect their loved ones. Departing passengers can undergo the test at CSMIA before their flight and produce their negative test report to skip institutional quarantine at their destination.

The express COVID-19 RT-PCR was initially launched for arriving international transit passengers in line with the directive from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). However, CSMIA has further extended the test facility for passengers departing from the airport as well. The digital copy of the test report can be mailed directly or can be collected physically within 8 hours, read a statement.

CSMIA had first launched the RT-PCR test facility on September 6, 2020, for arriving international passengers transiting to a domestic destination from Mumbai as a measure to skip institutional quarantine upon arrival. This was later extended to all passengers arriving at the airport as directed by MoCA.

Since the commemoration of the test facility at the airport, CSMIA has witnessed a total of over 3,340 passengers who opted for the test, of which over 2,930 were males and over 400 were females. Of these, only 38 passengers had tested positive forCOVID-19 and were transferred by the state authorities to designated institutions. With test facilities now available at both departures and arrivals at the airport, passengers can easily transit to and from CSMIA easily.