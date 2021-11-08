Chhath Puja 2021: BMC to make artificial ponds and fill them after pooja is over

The Mumbai Minicipal Corporation on Monday revised guidelines for Chhath Puja notifying that it it will take responsibility for making artificial ponds and filling them after Puja is over. Chhath Puja, which will start on November 10 and end the next morning is mostly celebrated by Bihar and Uttar Pradesh natives.

In a notification issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) three days ago, it allowed Chhath Puja celebrations this year on November 10 but asked devotees to avoid beaches and seashores even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opposed the restrictions.

Earlier the civic body had directed all organisers to look after the construction of artificial ponds and fill them subsequently, however now the corporation has taken the responisibility.

It had appealed to devotees to perform the puja at artificial ponds to avoid crowding at public places in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. BMC has asked police to ensure that there is no crowding while issuing guidelines for low-key celebrations.

“There’s always the fear of the next wave during festivals. We do not want to take any chances,” said a senior BMC official, adding that like last year, requests were rejected from various organizations to allow gatherings.

“We have instead allowed puja to be performed at artificial ponds. Groups organizing functions can seek permission from local municipal ward offices,” the official said.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the civic body is reporting nearly 13,000 Covid cases on an average every month. “The situation is better but the fear of outbreak is still there. In such a situation, Chhath puja has been approved but only with strict safety protocols,” he said.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:57 PM IST