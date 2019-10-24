Chembur protest: 200 booked & 33 arrested

Mumbai: A day after a massive protest broke out during the funeral procession in Chembur, police on Wednesday booked as many as 200 people for allegedly attacking policemen and vandalising a police van and other vehicles.

So far, the police have arrested 33 protesters for reportedly injuring three policemen in the attack. “We have arrested 33 people so far, and we are scanning the videos, which have gone viral on social media to identify the remaining accused,” said an officer.

After the violent protest, an offence was registered at the Chembur police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for attempt to murder and other sections for rioting. The protesters were also booked under the Damage to Public Property Act and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

A 44-year-old man, Pancharam Rithadia, committed suicide on October 13, over the alleged police inaction to bring back his missing daughter. Rithadia’s 17-year-daughter has been missing since March, this year.

Rithadia alleged that five people were behind his daughter’s disappearance, but even after the elapse of seven months, there was no sign of her daughter. Then, a dejected Rithadi jumped in front of a running train at Tilak Nagar station.

In the suicide note, he blamed police for not taking action and named five people, who were allegedly responsible for the disappearance of his daughter. After he committed suicide, the police booked five persons named in the suicide note on charges of abetment to suicide.

On Tuesday, Rithadia’s body was handed over to his family. At his funeral, a protest broke out, which turned violent. The protesters then allegedly pelted stones at the policemen and vandalised a police van and other vehicles as well.

Several policemen were reported to have sustained grievous injuries in the attack. The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.