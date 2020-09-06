Mumbai Crime: Chembur man killed in friend's property dispute

Mumbai: Chembur Police have arrested a 26-year-old man, Uttam Kadu, in connection to the murder of Utkarsh Dhumal, 21, who was killed over a property dispute between his friend and the latter's cousins on Friday. Police are investigating the matter and are likely to make more arrests soon.

According to the police, Kadu, 26, was a part of the gang of eight men equipped with sharp weapons, who barged in the house of Dhumal's friend at Chembur and ransacked the place. At around 2am on Friday, the accused locked up Dhumal's friends in a room and stabbed him multiple times with a sword, killing him.

The attackers fled from the house and stole Dhumal's mobile phone, bike and keys, leaving him for the dead. While Dhumal's friend Pratik Gunjal called the police control room and reiterated the incident, he identified the attackers as his cousins Manish and Nishant Gunjal, who are locked in a property dispute with them.

Dhumal was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival and a case was registered against the accused people for murder charges. Police said the eyewitnesses have also identified the other accused as neighbours and friends of Gunjal brothers, and subsequently, a case was registered against them.

While Kadu has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rioting, murder, criminal intimidation, conspiracy and common intention, police are on the lookout for his accomplices who have gone into hiding.