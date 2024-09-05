 Chembur: 18-Month-Old Toddler Dies In Slab Collapse; Mother Suffers Serious Injuries
Chembur: 18-Month-Old Toddler Dies In Slab Collapse; Mother Suffers Serious Injuries

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 03:31 AM IST
An 18-month-old toddler died after a slab collapsed on her on Wednesday evening in Chembur West. The girl’s mother, Kavita Salve, 35, suffered grievous injuries. The victim has been identified as Khushi Salve. Both mother and daughter were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital by the police, but Khushi was pronounced dead.

According to the Tilak Nagar police, the incident occurred at around 8pm inside their house, a ground-plus-one structure in Saraswati Gully, near Ekta Mitra Mandal on PL Lokhande Marg.

Locals said that the building is under a redevelopment plan for more than a decade. Despite the deteriorating condition of the houses, residents have refused to undertake repairs, uncertain about when they might be asked to vacate.

As a result, most houses have weak walls and roofs, and the BMC has already deemed them unsafe. After a preliminary inspection, officials noted that the room’s steel channel had loosened, causing the collapse.

The mother and daughter were on the ground floor when the slab, consisting of steel rods, collapsed on them. As of Wednesday night, the fire brigade and BMC officials were on-site, inspecting the accident location. The Tilak Nagar police are in the process of filing an FIR and have recorded the statements of neighbours, the injured woman, her family, witnesses, and the builder.

