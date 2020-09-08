Check out the full list of Shiv Sena's spokesperson

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it has appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut as the chief spokesperson of the party.

Raut, who is also the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', has been engaged in a war of words with actor Kangana Ranaut after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Shiv Sena in a statement on Tuesday said Raut has been appointed as the party's chief spokesperson.

Here's the full list of Shiv Sena's newly appointed spokespersons: