Cheating case: Two fresh FIRs against Cox and Kings, Ezeego One Travels

Mumbai: Two fresh FIRs have been registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police against travel firm Cox & Kings (CNK) and its sister concern Ezeego One Travels.

According to the police, the cases have been registered for allegedly cheating Axis Bank and a private investment company to the tune of Rs 1,582 crore.

Agencies are investigating the alleged scam involving the group which is undergoing insolvency proceedings. This is the fourth FIR registered against the group in charges of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, falsification of documents and criminal conspiracy. The agency has mentioned nine persons as accused including promoter Ajay Peter Kerkar in the case. When contacted for comment, Kerkar denied all the allegations.

A cross-complaint has also been filed by Kerkar against the management of CNK and six banks for allegedly causing a huge loss.