Cheating case against Maharashtra power company's contractor

Police have registered a cheating case against a contractor for allegedly causing a financial loss to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) by indulging in fraud in power meter readings, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the MSEDCL, the contractual agency from Buldhana was given the task of taking power meter readings in the Wada area of the Palghar district from June to December 2021.

The agency allegedly did not take the readings of 9,331 power consumers, but made fake IDs of meter readers and showed charges of Rs 6 collected per reading.

Thus, it caused a considerable monetary loss to the MSEDCL, the power company said in a release.

Based on the MSEDCL's complaint, a case was registered at Wada police station against the contractor on Monday under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), it said.

No arrest has been made so far, an official from the Wada police station said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:36 PM IST