Chase-the-Virus II: MBMC screens 2L people in 2 days

Bhayandar: Health workers have knocked on more than 72,000 doors in two days since Saturday (September 5) in the second edition of the Chase-the-Virus plan launched by the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

As per official civic statistics, a total of 72,741 homes were surveyed till Sunday evening and 2, 03,425 people were screened. About 172 people were found to be suffering from Illness like Influenza and other ailments like fever, cold and cough. 474 people were tested with the help of Rapid Antigen Kits out of which 66 were found to be positive as the presence of viral proteins in nasal secretion were detected on the swab. The kits deliver results in 30 minutes.

The second round of the chase-the-virus plan envisages a strategy in order to break the chain of the deadly coronavirus by a massive screening drive aimed at reducing mortality, while further improving the rate of recovery on the virtue of early detections and timely treatment.

In the first phase, as many as 2.97 lakh homes were surveyed and 8,36,422 people were screened. Unlike last time's five-day limited action plan, the civic administration, in an attempt to optimize the quality of the survey, has deputed 382 teams which have been given deadlines in accordance with the density of population to be covered in 10 designated zones.

Armed with thermal guns and pulse oxy-meters, the teams have been provided with an on-call facility of testing kits wherever the need arises.

Meanwhile, 167 more people tested positive for the infection on Sunday. With the latest addition, the number of cumulative positive Covid-19 cases has reached 13,760 and the death toll has mounted to 444.