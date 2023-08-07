Charni Road Hostel Rape-Murder: Cops File Abetted Summary

File

Mumbai: In the rape and murder case of a 19-year-old student at a hostel in Charni Road, the police have filed an ‘abetted summary’. An abetted summary if filed when an alleged criminal dies before or during investigation. In this case, the accused, Omprakash Kanojia, had died by suicide on the railway tracks after the crime.

The police said the abetted summary runs into 460 pages and statements of nearly 50 witnesses have been recorded in it. They had sent the DNA sample of the victim to the forensic lab, which confirmed murder after rape.

Kanojia, who worked as a watchman at the hostel, barged into the victim’s room on June 7, raped her and strangulated her to death with a dupatta.

As per the abetted summary, Kanojia resided in a room on the premises. During the day, he washed and ironed the clothes of students and guarded the gate at night. On the day of the incident, he went to the first floor from the hostel’s deck area by climbing a pipe and then took the stairs to the fourth floor where the victim stayed. Most of the hostel was vacant as girls had left after their exams and the victim, too, had just finished hers. The police found Kanojia’s slippers near the pipe.

Accused jumped before a running train at Charni Road station

As per the summary, the incident took place between 3am and 5am. Later, he left his mobile phone in the security guard’s cabin and walked to Charni Road station where he allegedly jumped before a running train.

As per the report, Kanojia had tried getting close to the victim. She told her family about it but they didn’t pursue the matter with the hostel warden owing to poor financial condition. The night of the incident, the victim had dinner with a friend from the first floor, who later kept calling her without getting a response. In search of her, she peeped through the window and found her in a semi-naked state.