Charkop police lodges complaint against quack

Charkop police have registered a criminal case against a bogus doctor for allegedly practising without having the required certificates and licenses. The police had conducted a surprise search at the clinic of the said doctor and had seized several medical equipments and blood reports.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is Kalpana Somji, medical health officer with the BMC. As per the police, a complaint was received alleging that one PS Bharti, a resident of Malwani in Malad, who was having naturopathy and acupuncture certificates had been giving allopathy treatment to his patients.

The police and civic officials then visited Bharti's clinic at Bhabrekar Nagar. The police then made enquiries with Dr Bharti who admitted having a certificate in naturopathy and giving allopathy treatment to the patients.

During the searches, the police had seized a stethoscope, syringes, nebulizer, several injections, medicines, prescriptions, blood reports etc. The police claimed that Dr Bharti had been practising since August 2021 without having done his registration with any of the medical bodies.

A criminal offence was registered against Dr Bharti on Tuesday on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and prohibition of medical practice by persons not registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:19 PM IST