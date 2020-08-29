Charkop constable succumbs to Coronavirus, toll rises to 69

Mumbai: A 45-year-old constable, Samir Harishchandra Pawar, who was attached with the Charkop police station, died from the Novel Coronavirus infection on Thursday night, taking the toll of Covid fatalities in Mumbai Police to 69. According to the police, Pawar was staying with his wife and a son at Gorai, Borivali (W) and was on active duty during the lockdown, which is where he could have contracted the infection.

Police said, Pawar, a resident of Gorai, was on active duty throughout the lockdown and was also stationed in a few containment zones for patrolling. He was healthy and had no comorbidities, said an officer. Pawar had undergone an antigen test for Covid-19, the report came out to be positive. Accordingly, Pawar then admitted himself at Oscar Hospital.

During the treatment, he underwent a swab testing. The result of this tests also said that he was positive for Coronavirus and his oxygen levels were highly disturbing. Upon doctors' recommendation, Pawar was immediately shifted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Marol.

On August 19, he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and his family underwent COVID-19 testing, the reports came out negative. However, Pawar developed breathing issues and succumbed to the virus on Thursday at around 9 pm.

Meanwhile, two other policemen in the state police department succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the statistics released, so far 14,614 policemen have contracted the virus, of which 11, policemen have recovered and 2,741 are undergoing treatment at various Covid Care Centres (CCC). Till date, 148 policemen have lost their lives to coronavirus in Maharashtra police force, of which 69 are from Mumbai Police.