Charges framed against 4 in Ashwini Bidre case

Mumbai: The Panvel sessions court on Friday framed charges against all the four accused in the sensational murder case of Assistant Police Inspector (API) Ashwini Bidre.

While framing the charges, an additional charge of forgery was framed against the main accused Abhay Kurundkar.

"Panvel sessions court on Friday read and explained the charges applied to the accused for which they denied committing the crime. Now we will start further proceeding,” said Pradip Gharat, a special public prosecutor appointed for this case.

Friday’s charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of criminal conspiracy (120,b), murder (302), abduction (364), causing disappearance of evidence (201) were framed against all the accused named Abhay Kurundkar, Raju Patil, Mahesh Phanlikar and Kundan Bhandari, while additional charges of forgery and public servant framing incorrect record (218) were framed against the main accused Kurundkar.

In the next hearing on September 13, the evidence list will be given to the court and the process of summoning witnesses will begin.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development of the court, Bidre's husband Raju Gore said, "now that the charges have been framed against the accused, the trial should be held on a day-to-day basis and justice should be delivered at the earliest."

It may be recalled that Bidre who was last posted in the state CID's Kalyan office was last seen in the campus of her residence at Kalamboli on April 11, 2016. Following her disappearance, her brother filed a missing complaint.

Police searched Bidre's home at Kalamboli and later a manhunt was launched in four states. Kurundkar's home at Bhayandar was searched as well.

Police obtained a laptop from Bidre’s brother, which proves an affair between Bidre and Kurundkar. On December 2017, Kurundkar along with the three were arrested. The first charge sheet in the case was filed in February 2018.