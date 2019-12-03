Chaos mars Mahaportal clerical examinations

The two-hour-long exam for the first paper, which began at 10 am, was soon hit by a power outage, which lasted for nearly half an hour. The incident left the students worried as examiners were clueless on how to handle the situation.

While students are not convinced why the teachers asked them to leave the hall, the latter argues that the students' presence there could have led to paper leakage as some students could have sneaked out questions on social media. The next paper was then held at 1pm at the same centre.

Students and parents have come out in protest against the manner in which the exams were conducted and have slammed the Mahaportal, saying they are playing with the students' future.

All the computers were hung due to power fluctuations and to add to their woes the examiners were indifferent and their behaviour just worsened the situation. It is learnt that police were also called to handle the situation and convince the students to remain calm.

“The administration has neither come up with any clarity on the fate of the exams nor given us any convincing reply why the computers stopped functioning.

They seemed to have no back-up plans either. This is ridiculous," said a student who appeared for the exams. According to the students, they should have contemplated boycotting the exams, instead of continuing with the exams.

The examiners, meanwhile, said they are expecting the government to soon take a decision on holding re-examinations.