Chaos In Ghatkopar After Mob Attacks Police Team During Arrest In Sexual Assault Case Involving 2 Minor Girls

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, two minor Hindu girls were allegedly sexually assaulted near Nityanand Nagar in Ghatkopar. A police team from Ghatkopar Police Station came under attack by a large mob after responding to a call regarding the alleged assault in Nityanand Nagar, Ghatkopar (West).

According to a police statement by Assistant Sub-Inspector Pradeep Govind Muthe, the incident occurred around 10.04 pm on April 25 when Mobile-1 patrol officers were alerted about a crowd gathering at Haji Mulla Chawl near Sai Baba Temple.

The crowd allegedly accused a man, identified as Firoz alias Sunny Iqbal Shaikh (38), of sexually assaulting two young girls and hiding inside a residence.

Attack on Police Officers

Police said they reached the spot and found a large gathering outside the house. Officers brought the suspect out of the premises and were attempting to transport him to the police station when the situation escalated.

A group of around 30 to 50 individuals allegedly attacked the police team and the suspect during transit. In the violence, one head constable was struck on the head with a helmet, causing bleeding injuries, while a constable sustained a fracture to his right hand. The police vehicle was also reportedly damaged during the attack.

According to the police statement, one of the alleged attackers, including Gopal Rambrij Yadav (28), who is accused of striking a head constable with a helmet, and others who allegedly assaulted officers with kicks, punches, and helmets. The injured officers are hospitalised and undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.

Authorities have stated that an investigation is underway into both the alleged assault case involving the minor girls and the subsequent attack on police personnel.

Protest at Ghatkopar Police Station Over Alleged Molestation Case

A protest was held at Ghatkopar Police Station over the alleged molestation of two minor girls. In a tweet shared by Kirit Somaiya, around 100 women, residents joined the victims' families demanding justice for the two minor girls age, 5 and 6. The BJP leader also claimed that police arrested four members of the victim's family, raising concerns over the handling of the case.