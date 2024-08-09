Changing Trend In Aesthetic Medicine As More Youngsters and Gen Zs Opt For Treatments

Mumbai: With the increasing use of social media, the young generation has gained attraction towards cosmetic treatments, according to the aesthetic practitioner doctors. Doctors claim that the young GenZ generation is cutting down on other expenses and opting for preventive treatments like anti-ageing as a form of investment towards their professional career.

On Thursday, aesthetic practitioners joined at a panel discussion about past, present and future of aesthetic innovation, a branch of medicine that focuses on facial and skin appearance. The doctors stated that people have started believing in aesthetics and a lot of people including men and women are opting for aesthetic treatments.

Speaking about the changing trend of customer base in aesthetic treatments, the doctors highlighted that the younger generation is increasingly coming forward for aesthetic treatments. Doctors believe that the growing significance of social media is the driving factor behind attraction in the younger generation.

Dr. Rashmi Shetty said, that aesthetic treatment had started with the need of actors who wanted to look a certain way or maintain their look but slowly everyone started joining the trend to embrace their beauty with the help of science.

“Initially, the age group of 35 to 40 years and above were only opting for the treatments but now as all the information is easily available on the internet, we are seeing a lot of younger patients. They look at it like an investment and cut down on other expenses in a hope that treating their skin would pay back,” Shetty said.

Dr. Anjali Ghatge said that the trend is increasing among the young generation in their early twenties, who are mostly opting to treat their acne scars or simple preventive treatment like anti-ageing.

“Tech-savvy people tend to have aesthetic goals and that brings them closer to aesthetic treatments. Due to a set of standards on social media, Gen Zs want to look a particular way and maintain their looks. Aesthetic treatment is not only about appearance but also about psychological well-being and helps empowering people,” she added.

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reported that non-surgical procedures outnumbered surgical ones globally in 2020, signaling a growing preference for minimally invasive options.

Botulinum toxin remains the most common non-surgical procedure for both men and women and across all age groups, with more than 9 million procedures performed by plastic surgeons worldwide and a 26.1% increase, followed by hyaluronic acid procedures at 4.3 million. Women currently represent the primary demographic for aesthetic procedures, constituting 85.7% of the market.

However, a growing acceptance of aesthetic treatments among men and millennials is reshaping the industry, indicating a more inclusive consumer base.