'Change Is Imminent': Sharad Pawar's First Reaction After NCP Split

NCP president Sharad Pawar finally broke his silence on the current political scenario, hinting at the possibility of a united front comprising NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress. During an event at the book launch on Sunday organised by the V K Rajwade research foundation, Pawar, along with Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, expressed optimism about the potential for change.

Unveiling the Path for Cooperation

Speaking at the book launch event, Sharad Pawar asserted that once the three parties - NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress - join forces, significant changes can be expected. He stated, "If we join hands, then change is imminent, there is no need to mention it specifically."

Pawar acknowledged the current challenges in interacting with the state government but expressed confidence that a resolution will soon emerge. He believed that once the disputes are settled, the government would be bound to support the V K Rajwade research foundation in its important work.

Recalling Contributions and Generosity

The event also witnessed Sharad Pawar highlighting the commendable contributions made by Uddhav Thackeray, particularly his support for the Mumbai Marathi Granth Sangrahalya, an institution that holds immense literary value.

During Uddhav Thackeray's tenure as Chief Minister, he generously donated Rs 5 crore to the institution from the CM relief fund. Additionally, he extended a helping hand to various literary organisations in need.

A Response to Recent Political Developments

The NCP leader's remarks come after his nephew, Ajit Pawar, aligned with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, leading to political speculations and uncertainty. Sharad Pawar's comments at the book launch were his first response to this recent development.

