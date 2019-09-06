Chandrayaan 2: Where to watch lunar landing live in Mumbai

Chandrayaan 2 is just a few hours away from making history. The Rs 978 crore mission will put India among the elite club of nations who have explored the surface of the moon – United States, Russia and China. However, India will become the first nation to land a spacecraft and explore the yet unexplored lunar south pole.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is extremely excited to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme. He will be present at ISRO’s headquarters in Bengaluru along with 60 students to witness history from the command centre. These students from Class 8-10 are winners of an online quiz that was conducted by ISRO in August to increase awareness about its space programmes.
Though, we are not as fortunate as these students, there are some places in Mumbai which have set up live streams for the public and students to witness live screening of the Chandrayaan 2 lunar landing.
Nehru Science Centre:
Nehru Science Centre has partnered with National Geographic to provide live streaming of the touchdown. The partnership with Nat Geo ensures that the Science Centre will have access to ISRO’s tracking, telemetry and command centre in Bengaluru. The live stream will begin from 12.30 am. But, the space buffs among us can also attend an interactive session about the mission which is scheduled to start from 11.30 pm.
IIT Bombay:
The students of Aerospace Engineering Department of IIT Bombay are quite thrilled about the Chandrayaan 2 landing. So much so that they’ve organised a live screening of the event, which is open only to the students of the institute.
NMIMS:
The reputed educational institute has partnered with Space Geeks and is offering students the chance to watch the live stream of Chandrayaan 2 from 11.30 pm onwards. The venue for the same is Mukesh Patel Auditorium, Gate No 4, V.L.Mehta Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.
These are some of the places where the lunar landing can be watched live. Apart from these, there are various online channels from where Chandrayaan’s soft landing can be viewed as it happens.
For watching on TV:
Doordarshan: The live telecast of Chandrayaan 2 landing will begin from 1.10 am on India’s national channel.
National Geographic: The channel will air a special episode on Chandrayaan 2 hosted by former NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger. The programme will be followed by the live telecast of the lunar landing set to begin by 1.30 am.
For watching online:
For those with high-speed internet, the spectacle can also be viewed on the YouTube channels of Doordarshan and ISRO.
We will also be sharing a link for the live stream of Chandrayaan 2 lunar landing that'll go live at 1.00 am, so stay tuned!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)