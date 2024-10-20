Chandivali Woman Suicide Case: Sakinaka Police Register Murder Case After Family Files Zero FIR

Representational Image

A few days ago in Chandivali, a 34-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide.

The Sakinaka police initially registered an accidental death report. However, her parents, who reside in Rajasthan, filed a zero FIR for alleged murder against a 35-year-old man in Desu Pali, Rajasthan. The case has been transferred to the Sakinaka police.

The deceased, named Geeta, was the daughter of Bhanaram Chaudhari, 66, who lodged the complaint against Sakaram Chaudhari.